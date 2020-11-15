165777
BC  

Three Lower Mainland schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks, clusters

Virus closes three schools

Three schools in the Fraser Health region have closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

CTV News Vancouver reports Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, and advised the school to shut down for two weeks.

Fraser Health is also monitoring two clusters of COVID-19 cases in their jurisdiction – one cluster at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and another at an independent school in New Westminster called Al-Hidayah School.

The health authority did not order these schools to close, although each institution decided to "functionally close" because of staffing issues due to the cluster of cases.

Fraser Health reports there are eight cases linked to Al-Hidayah, seven cases associated with Cambridge and six linked to Jarvis.

Jordan Tinney, the Surrey school district superintendent, broke the news of the Cambridge outbreak on his Twitter account before Fraser Health did.

"Fraser Health believes this two-week period will break the spread and transmission of the disease," said Tinney's tweet.

Cambridge Elementary is expected to reopen on Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, Interior Health continues to not report the number of cases linked to local schools, due to "privacy."

- With files from CTV News Vancouver

