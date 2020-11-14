B.C. COVID-19 patient gives birth via emergency C-section without knowing

Photo: David and Gillian McIntosh are seen in this photo provided by the family.

An Abbotsford mother gave birth to a son through emergency c-section, while still placed on a ventilator in an induced coma.

Gillian McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 6, and when her health became progressively worse and she had difficulty breathing, was hospitalized a few days later at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. On Nov. 10, she needed a ventilator to be able to breathe. Then, the hospital’s doctors decided to deliver her second child by emergency Caesarean section.

In a statement given to CTV News Vancouver, McIntosh's husband David said his newborn son has tested negative for the virus and is being kept under observation in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

He hopes to bring the baby home next week, and see his wife come with him.

Currently his wife doesn't know her son has been born yet.

"I anticipate being able to bring him home next week, and would love nothing more than to be able to bring my wife home as well," David McIntosh said. "Unfortunately, Gillian remains in an induced coma and on a ventilator. Medical staff report that Gillian is fighting very hard."

David McIntosh thanked the hospital staff and the broader community for their encouragement in a statement.

"I’d like to first thank the staff in the ICU and NICU for their outstanding care of my wife and son during these trying circumstances," he said. "Our family is also tremendously appreciative of the outpouring of support from the greater community during what has been a challenging time for all."

A GoFundMe page was created by two of their closest friends to help the family manage expenses.

“Funds raised will help prepare for the expenses associated with having a new baby (diapers, formula) and pay the bills (mortgage, hydro, etc.) while Gill recovers and Dave is home from work. We know that Gill has a big fight ahead of her and then a long road of recovery; we are trying to prepare for her long term needs,” the GoFundMe reads.

The goal of $50,000 on the page has already been surpassed.

The family is unaware of how Gillian caught the virus, but stated that her case underscores the gravity of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"Despite following all of the recommendations from our Health Authorities, our family has learned first hand the cruel and unpredictable nature of COVID-19," David McIntosh said. "Gillian, healthy and only 37 years old, and our newborn son are an important example of the seriousness of this virus and the importance to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19."

