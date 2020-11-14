Body of angler recovered by specialized diving team a year after he went missing

Photo: Times Colonist Colin Court, who went missing in November 2019. His body has been found a year later. via CHEK NEWS

An internationally recognized underwater recovery team has located the body of a Lake Cowichan man who disappeared one year ago during a fishing trip.

Colin Court was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He told his family he was going fly fishing on Friday. The next day, his truck was found at a campground on Cowichan Lake, west of Youbou. His fishing kayak washed ashore near Little Shaw Creek on Nov. 18, 2019.

In a media release, Lake Cowichan RCMP said they never gave up hope of finding him and used all investigative avenues available to them. They contacted to a couple from Idaho who have gained international recognition as an underwater search and recovery team. The couple is known for their 25-year commitment and dedication to recovering the bodies of drowning victims. They agreed to assist in this search, RCMP said.

On Nov. 6, they located Court’s body at a depth of 206 feet near Little Shaw Creek. The body was recovered the following day with assistance from the B.C. RCMP underwater recovery team.

“I can’t say enough about the dedication Const. Scott Monuik has put into this investigation,” said Sgt Lita Watson, Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment commander. “We recognize families never really have a sense of resolution until their loved one has been located. As police officers, missing persons investigations weigh heavy on us too. Const. Monuik’s dedication and the great work to coordinate the recovery team to come to Lake Cowichan will allow that healing process to begin.”

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation.