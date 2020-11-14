Nanaimo couple found safe after truck broke down Wednesday

Photo: RCMP Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin with dog Rex shortly after they were found at Moriarty Lake on Saturday.

A missing Nanaimo couple and their dog Rex were found alive and well at 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP said Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin were found at Moriarty Lake, approximately 16 kilometres northwest of Second Lake.

The couple had been missing since Wednesday. Other than being cold and hungry, all three were in relatively good health, said Const. Gary O’Brien. The couple had only prepared for a day trip and had just run out of food and water.

The couple told police that their truck had broken down at the lake. They decided to stay in their truck for warmth and hoped they would be found.

“They could hear choppers overhead but they couldn’t be seen,” said O’Brien.

This morning, they decided it was time to walk out and find help. They walked a short way and managed to get cell reception. They called a member of their family and their phone signal location was found.

The RCMP Air 8 helicopter was immediately dispatched to pick them up. All three were transported to the search and research command post at Second Lake.

An RCMP photo shows the couple and their dog knee-deep in snow.

“It’s a cold, cold area. It’s high elevation. So it all came together. Sometimes you get a break and that’s exactly what happened. This is the outcome everyone was hoping and praying for,” said O’Brien.

He thanked all the dedicated volunteers. Search and rescue had 90 volunteers from across the Island. “This was a tremendous effort by so many,” said O’Brien.

He also thanked Mosaic Forest Management, which owns the area, saying they were instrumental in providing resources, maps and invaluable insight to the search areas, and Mike Gogo, owner of Mike Gogo Cedar Products, who allowed search and rescue to set up their command post on his property.