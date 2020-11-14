165076
BC  

Up to 35 cm of snow forecast for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snow on Coquihalla

After heavy snow fell on the Interior's mountain passes Friday night, another storm is expected to bring 35 cm of snow to the Coquihalla through Sunday.

Environment Canada issued another winter storm warning for the notorious highway Saturday morning, advising of a Pacific storm that will bring heavy snow beginning this evening, through to Sunday evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the warning states. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

It appears that slippery conditions on the Coquihalla have already caused some problems for motorists Saturday morning, as webcams show a significant back up in the southbound lanes near the Zopkios Rest Area.

DriveBC says a jack-knifed semi has caused the delay, and highway crews are on scene assisting. Drivers should expect a 20-minute delay due to the incident.

