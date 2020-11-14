An Okanagan initiative to support seniors continues across Western Canada this year

Photo: Pexels

London Drugs is bringing back its annual Stocking Stuffers for Seniors holiday donation drive.

If you visit London Drugs between now and Dec. 16, you can grab a 'wish list' of everyday essentials for a local senior.

The gifts will be safely delivered to seniors before Christmas.

Each London Drugs location works with their program partners and elder care experts to make sure the program meets COVID-19 safety requirements for the safe transfer of gifts. Most donated gifts will be isolated for 72 hours before being distributed to seniors.

“2020 has been a challenging and difficult year for many of us, but it’s especially affected our elderly Canadian population,” says Clint Mahlman, President of London Drugs.

“We all know the effects of isolation and loneliness on our seniors have been significant during the pandemic, and the goal of the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program is to show our seniors we care, we are thinking of them, and we are here for them — even if we can’t be there for them in person this year.”

London Drugs says they hope Canadians will support seniors because of all of the cancelled events this year due to the pandemic.

The Stocking Stuffers for Seniors drive originated in the Okanagan, and the campaign has grown to include all 81 London Drugs locations in 35 cities across Western Canada.

To date, roughly 44,000 packages have been given to seniors.

London Drugs shares a list of popular gifts for seniors:

Books or magazines

Blankets and throws

Kitchen essentials

Candy or chocolate

Board games or puzzles

Slippers or warm socks

Toilet paper, paper towels, or tissues

Warm clothing like gloves and scarves

Travel mugs

Gift cards for groceries and toiletries

