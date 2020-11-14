Male driver dies at scene of storefront crash in Vancouver

Photo: VPD

Vancouver police say the male driver of a vehicle died at the scene after crashing into a storefront Friday evening.

The single vehicle accident happened on Granville Street near West 13th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle mounted a curb then slammed into the building.

Investigators say a passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The name of the deceased was not immediately released.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which is Vancouver's seventh fatal traffic accident of 2020.