COVID-19 exposure at Surrey gym linked to 42 new cases

Photo: Fraser Health

Forty-two people developed COVID-19 after several people waiting on their test results attended a Surrey gym.

On its public exposures page, the Fraser Health authority states that anyone who visited the Platinum Athletic Club from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7 must self-isolate for 14 days after their last visit and monitor themselves for symptoms.

On its Facebook Page, the Platinum Athletic Club states that Fraser Health notified them of 42 positive COVID-19 cases from people who visited the facility during the aforementioned time period.

"We closed voluntarily Nov. 7 onward to ensure the safety of our members and staff. We made the decision to close as soon as we learned of 10 potential exposures," read the statement.

"After many discussions with Health Authorities, it has come to our attention that some COVID-positive patrons had attended the club while awaiting their test results. As a result, we must continue with closures for the meanwhile."

The club adds that it has been inspected by Fraser Health and is working with the health authority to strengthen its "COVID-19 mitigation strategies."

Fraser Health has also provided a list of recommendations and the club will remain temporarily closed until a second inspection is conducted early next week.