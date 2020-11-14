164896
Highway 1 has reopened following a crash at Three Valley Gap

Trans-Canada reopens

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

Traffic west of Revelstoke is moving once again, after a crash near the Three Valley Gap area closed Highway 1 earlier Saturday morning. 

The highway was closed in both directions just before 7 a.m., but the crash has now been cleared. 

ORIGINAL: 7:15 a.m.

A crash has closed Highway 1 west of Revelstoke early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 7 a.m., causing the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway at the Three Valley Gap area, about 16 kilometres west of Revelstoke. 

Both directions of travel have been closed, and DriveBC has no estimate as to when the highway will reopen. 

While higher elevation highways were hit hard by snow through the night, webcams from the area show a relatively clear road.

The closure comes after a crash closed the same highway east of Revelstoke Friday night.

