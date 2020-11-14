Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap

Photo: DriveBC

A crash has closed Highway 1 west of Revelstoke early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 7 a.m., causing the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway at the Three Valley Gap area, about 16 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

Both directions of travel have been closed, and DriveBC has no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

While higher elevation highways were hit hard by snow through the night, webcams from the area show a relatively clear road.

The closure comes after a crash closed the same highway east of Revelstoke Friday night.