165076
BC  

Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap

Crash closes Highway 1

- | Story: 316379

A crash has closed Highway 1 west of Revelstoke early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 7 a.m., causing the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway at the Three Valley Gap area, about 16 kilometres west of Revelstoke. 

Both directions of travel have been closed, and DriveBC has no estimate as to when the highway will reopen. 

While higher elevation highways were hit hard by snow through the night, webcams from the area show a relatively clear road.

The closure comes after a crash closed the same highway east of Revelstoke Friday night.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161973
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163406
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154288


Taylor Swift spent one of the ‘best nights of her life’ with Paul McCartney

Music
Taylor Swift enjoyed one of the “best nights of her life” jamming with Paul McCartney. In a joint interview for...
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.



164773
163947