Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

The crash scene east of Revelstoke was cleared Friday night, and the highway was reopened.

ORIGINAL: 8 p.m.

An accident on the Trans Canada Highway has closed a portion of the road.

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident between Townley Street and Glacier National Park East Boundary for 87.5 kilometres.

The road is closed and motorists should be advised that there is currently heavy congestion.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.