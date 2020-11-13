B.C. had 617 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Once again, the record for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day in British Columbia has been broken, after 617 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours.

Interior Health is reporting 42 new cases in the region Friday, but noted that 11 of them should actually have been reported Thursday, but weren't due to “a reporting error.” This means that Thursday's IH numbers were the highest single-day count for the region at 45.

The new cases in the Interior bring the total positive tests in the region to 1,001 since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, there have now been 20,985 positive tests across B.C., and there is currently 5,579 active cases, which is down by 214 from Thursday. In the Interior, there are 173 active cases, the highest number the region has seen.

Province-wide hospitalizations also hit a record high of 167 Friday, surpassing the previous high of 149 from last April. Fifty of those in hospital are being treated in ICU.

One person is being treated in ICU in the Interior.

Another 12,016 people are self-isolating after coming in close contact with a COVID-positive person.

Two more people have died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 290.

An additional three new outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes – Rutland's Sun Pointe Village, West Vancouver's Capilano Care Centre and Richmond's Fraserview Intermediate Care Lodge. With four other outbreaks declared over, there remains 35 active outbreaks at long-term care homes, and six at acute-care facilities.

“As yesterday’s modelling update clearly showed, this is a critical time for everyone in our province. We need to act now to protect our loved ones, our Elders and our communities,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement.

“When faced with a resurgence of COVID-19, it can be difficult to muster the strength to keep moving forward, yet British Columbians continue to show unwavering resilience and fortitude to support friends and neighbours in our communities and take care of those who are most at risk, by following the orders and using our layers of protection.”