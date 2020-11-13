165431
PlayNow to hold off on settling B.C. gamblers’ bets on Trump winning US election

Election bets still unsettled

B.C. bettors who gambled on Donald Trump or the Republicans winning the US election will have to wait a little longer for their bets to be settled.

In a statement posted on Twitter, PlayNow said that it would begin settling some 2020 US election bets on Friday, Nov. 13, “after careful monitoring of this unprecedented US election.”

While bets on Biden and the Democrats will be settled, bets on Trump or the Republicans will be left open. 

“While we are settling bets on Biden and the Democrats to win, we are leaving bets open on Trump and the Republicans until on or after January 6 when the House and Senate convene to count electoral votes and officially announce the next president, or if Trump concedes before that occurs,” said PlayNow.

Once the bets are settled, any payouts, including those on Biden and the Democrats, will stand, PlayNow added.

As of Nov. 2, nearly 3,000 bets totaling more than $1.4 million – or 68 per cent of the wagers – were placed on Trump heading into the US election.

That equals a combined potential payout of $3.4 million.

Meanwhile, gamblers who backed Democrat Joe Biden staked 1,484 bets – as of Nov. 2 – totaling more than $622,000, translating to a combined potential payout of more than $1 million.

The 2016 US Election attracted approximately 7,200 bets on PlayNow.com, totaling more than $737,000.

BCLC was the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer novelty betting on the US election through PlayNow.com in 2014.

