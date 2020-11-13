165076
BC  

Vancouver police says new neighbourhood team attends 300 calls in 11 days

VPD street team busy

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316347

Vancouver police say they've responded to about 300 calls and seized 34 weapons since starting a new initiative in response to growing citizen concern about crime in the city.

Const. Tania Visintin says since the start of the neighbourhood response team in the beginning of November, most of their calls came from areas around downtown.

She says the department was able to reallocate officers to fit operational needs without hindering other squads, leaving the other police teams free to respond to more serious crimes.

Visintin says one of the main goals of the response team is to attend to "lower level" calls for service on issues like street disorder and to engage with residents.

She says police also get a lot of calls from businesses about people sleeping in front of their buildings, and they help with assisting the homeless get services.

Visintin says police will also be looking at long-term solutions for the area to ensure people feel safe.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164239
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164847
163175
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161810


TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.
Patrick Dempsey: ‘Grey’s Anatomy return was a rewarding and healing process’
Showbiz
Patrick Dempsey has opened up on reuniting with Ellen Pompeo for...



163235
163919