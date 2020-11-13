Ski and snowboard season kicks off early in Vancouver at Cypress Mountain

Photo: @ThierryGooseBC/Twitter

Vancouver ski season kicked off early this morning with the Friday, Nov. 13 opening of the North Shore’s Cypress Mountain.

In an opening day announcement, Cypress president and general manager Russell Chamberlain said recent cold weather has led to the “best possible snow conditions.”

Besides Friday, the resort will operate at usual ski-season hours, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We will kick start the season easing ourselves back into a winter operation with opening our beginner chairlift Easy Rider and opening the intermediate ski run Upper Fork and Lower Jasey Jay on Eagle Express Quad Chairlift,” Chamberlain said.

For those who plan to ski or snowboard, a limited amount of daily activity tickets will be available – they must be pre-purchased online, to ensure adequate social distancing is possible on and around the slopes.

'Best possible snow conditions' atop slopes

By Saturday, Nov. 14, the president expects the Cypress Gnarly’s Tube Park to be open, with limited online daily tickets available for snow tubing sessions this weekend.

Current times available for booking are from noon until 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

“We have worked extremely hard over the offseason at making certain that we offer the best opportunity for a safe recreation experience and we have the expectation that all visitors will do their part in maintaining a COVID-19 free environment,” said Chamberlain.

“This plan will evolve through the season and we expect that we may need to make revisions and adjustments, sometimes day to day, based on the recommendations of health authorities or as we find efficiencies, on an ongoing basis.”