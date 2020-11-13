New ultraviolet cart cleaners being installed at BC grocery store

Photo: CTV News

A British Columbia grocery store is trying out brand new technology to fight COVID-19.

The Quality Foods grocery store in Colwood, on Vancouver Island, say they are the first in the country to install an ultraviolet light grocery cart cleaning machine.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that the machine, built by P.C.L uses "far ultraviolet light" technology to kill germs on the surface of the grocery store buggies.

"It's gone through a couple prototypes," said Quality Foods president, Noel Hayward. "Its been laboratory tested and it does kill COVID. This is the cleanest you can get your shopping cart."

Quality Foods says the Ultraviolet light is not harmful to humans, but is effective when it comes to killing germs, including the coronavirus.

"Sometimes with disruption comes innovation. This is one of those times in the grocery industry," said Hayward.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island