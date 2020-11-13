165076
Dr. Henry provides examples of recent superspreader events in BC

Examples of superspreaders

With cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly across British Columbia in recent weeks, Dr. Bonnie Henry gave some examples of transmission events in the province that have spread the virus.

The location and date of the the three incidents presented Thursday were not disclosed, but all occurred recently in B.C.

One example was a wedding with 50 guests, where one guest unknowingly spread it to 15 other people. Of those 15 new cases, one person worked at a long-term seniors care home, leading to an outbreak at that residence. This forced 81 residents of the home to isolate in their rooms, and three of the residents were admitted to hospital with the virus. Tragically, one of the residents died.

“This is not just a single story,” Dr. Henry said. “We have been tracing similar situations, whether its from weddings, birthdays, baby-reveal parties, celebrations of life. And these have happened all over the province, this is just one example.”

Another large spread event came from one COVID-positive person attending an indoor fitness class, which led to the infection of 67 additional people. This led to six school exposures, and four additional cases at a correctional facility, after those 67 people inadvertently exposed others to the virus. The cases at the correctional facility forced another 80 workers to self isolate, resulting in staffing shortages at the prison.

Meanwhile, another 180 cases developed at an additional two group fitness studios, stemming from that first single case, and three people were hospitalized.

“We are learning from this virus that there are some situations that are much riskier than others,” Dr. Henry said. “When you're exerting, exercising and breathing heavily, that is more risky ... We've come to recognize that the safety plans that we thought were adequate for COVID-19 are not adequate now for this type of activity.”

Indoor fitness classes in the Metro Vancouver area were suspended for two weeks last weekend.

A third incident came from an industrial work site, where 48 people were infected by a single employee, and one was admitted to hospital. Forty-six households were impacted, leading to an additional 111 people who were forced to self isolate. Meanwhile, seven more people contracted the disease from the 48 people, putting a car dealership, medical clinic, lumber mill and processing plant at risk.

