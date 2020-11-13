BC SPCA hosting virtual workshops to teach kids about animals

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA wants to expand the knowledge kids have about animals.

On Nov. 20 and 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the SPCA is hosting workshops that coincide with professional development days in school districts across B.C.

“We are offering two different workshops on each of those days,” Paula Neuman, the BC SPCA’s manager of humane education, explains in a news release. “The first one, geared towards kids aged eight through 11, is called animal arts and engages participants in fun projects that help them learn more about animals.” The second, targeted towards youth aged 11 to 14, is entitled animal careers and teaches participants about different jobs available working with animals."

The BC SPCA says switching these workshops to virtual presentations during the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded its reach.

“One mother shared that she sat through the workshop with her daughter and learned so much herself. She shared that after the workshop her daughter went through their house checking to see if the products they were using were cruelty-free, and she was so pleased to see her daughter inspired to make a difference for animals and the environment," Neuman adds.

After-school and weekend online workshops are planned for December as well.

Click here to register.