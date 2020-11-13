164898
Two men violently rob school custodian in Vancouver: VPD

Two men robbed and assaulted a 38-year-old school custodian in South Vancouver Tuesday, according to Vancouver police.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is now investigating the unprovoked robbery and is looking for witnesses to come forward. 

“The victim had parked his car in front of Gladstone Secondary School near Gladstone Street and East 27th Avenue on November 10 at 5:20 p.m. when two men approached him and demanded he give them his backpack,” says Constable Tania Visintin, VPD. “When the victim refused, one of the suspects struck the victim on the top of his head with a baton.”

After the suspects grabbed the victim’s backpack, they left the area in a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a Chevrolet. They drove away north on Gladstone Street and then east on East 24th Avenue.

One suspect was white, and the other suspect’s ethnicity is unknown. Both men were wearing dark clothing with no logos, dark baseball caps, and facemasks.

The victim was treated by paramedics for bleeding to his head. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

