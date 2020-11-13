Vancouver convenience store clerk robbed twice during first day on job

Photo: VPD

A 22-year-old convenience store staffer working alone on Granville Street was caught in the crossfire of two robberies within a few hours on Thursday.

Police said it was the woman's first day on the job.

The first when a man walked into the store at approximately 4:40 a.m. and threatened her with a hammer.

The suspect eventually ran off but was located by police, explained Cst. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.

According to her, the man had been breaching a probation order, with two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police took him into custody.

Less than three hours later, a different suspect walked into the convenience store in the 900-block of Granville street and threatened the same worker.

The man told her he had a gun and demanded money from the register.

Eventually, the suspect became disgruntled and ripped off the plexiglass divider before jumping over the counter.

The store employee ran to the bathroom and called 911. Police arrived shortly thereafter and arrested the suspect, who was found without a firearm on his person.

Visintin said that VPD recommended both men to face robbery charges, per approval from Crown counsel.