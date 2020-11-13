Destination BC suspends marketing amid pandemic travel restrictions

Photo: Glacier Media

The marketing organization responsible for selling B.C. to the world is suspending all advertising and marketing until Nov. 23.

Destination B.C. made the move after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry imposed new restrictions on the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions last weekend, after the province recorded more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in consecutive days.

Henry said the number of cases had risen dangerously and, as a result, new orders were put in place in Vancouver Coastal and the Fraser Health regions until Nov. 23, limiting travel in and out of the Lower Mainland to essential needs only. There also can be no social gatherings of any size other than immediate households in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal.

Destination B.C. said it hopes the decision to temporarily cease marketing the province will prevent the need for further travel restrictions. All paid marketing has been suspended and Destination B.C. has added travel alert banners detailing the health order to its website.

Destination B.C. has also suggested all messaging used by partner organizations and businesses should mention that B.C. residents should avoid non-essential travel to, from and within the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sea-to-Sky and Sunshine Coast areas until Nov. 23.