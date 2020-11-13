165260
Loaded logging truck crushes SUV in Sea to Sky collision

Amazingly, they survived

Police are seeking witnesses to a Remembrance Day crash involving a fully loaded logging truck and a Toyota 4-Runner on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Officers are seeking dashcam footage of the crash, which happened a little before noon in the southbound lanes of Highway 99.

The drivers of both the truck and SUV were taken to local hospitals with moderate to minor injuries, Squamish RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement is investigating the cause of the crash.

Paramedics from at least three ambulances rushed to the scene.

The Sea to Sky Highway was shut down for a short time and there were lane closures during the afternoon as the cleanup and investigation took place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage can contact the detachment at 604-892-6100.

