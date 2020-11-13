Environment Canada issues winter warning for Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC Britton Creek - N Hwy 5, by Britton Creek Rest Area northbound turnoff, looking north. (elevation: 1132 metres)

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for many of the mountain passes in the province including the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The Okanagan Connector is in slightly better shape but environment Canada is still calling for 5 to 10 centimetres this afternoon and into tonight.

Travellers are advised that hazardous winter conditions are expected as a

Pacific storm moves across the B.C. interior today. Heavy snow will persist over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt with the heaviest accumulation expected this afternoon. Snow will taper off to flurries this evening as the system departs. Snow level will rise to 700 metres this afternoon.

Additional snowfall of 25 to 35 cm can be expected by Saturday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve and be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.