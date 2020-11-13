British Columbians mistake pandemic preparedness with power outage readiness

Photo: Contributed

One positive residents can take from the COVID-19 pandemic, is that more people are stocked up and prepared for power outages, despite most not having an emergency kit or plan.

A new survey by BC Hydro shows nearly 20 per cent of BC residents think they are more prepared for winter storms this year because of COVID-19. This sense of preparedness comes from stocking up on household supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, groceries and alcohol – which 44 per cent indicate they have done.

The new report from BC Hydro shows the severity and frequency of storms causing damage to the electric system are increasing. The data shows a 117 per cent increase in such storms from 52 in 2014 to an average of 113 over the past three years.

Half of British Columbians aren't going to public places due to the global crisis, but even though more residents are staying home, more than half do not have an emergency preparedness kit. About 30 per cent also admitted they have not taken any steps to prepare for an outage.

The report also found BC residents have three main concerns: two-thirds worry about food in the fridge or freezer spoiling; 16 per cent worry about feeling cold; and, nearly 10 per cent worry about their cell phone dying.

To prepare for a unique storm season this year, BC Hydro recommends: