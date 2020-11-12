B.C. had 1,130 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, in past 48 hours

Over the past 48 hours, 1,130 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified across B.C., and the province has seen the highest single-day new cases in the past 24 hours.

Between Nov. 10 and 11, 536 new cases were identified, followed by another 594 new cases between Nov. 11 and 12. Thirty-four of the new cases in the past 48 hours came from the Interior Health region. The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 20,368.

In the past 24 hours, 12,442 tests were conducted across the province.

Active cases once again reached a new high, hitting 5,793 on Thursday. Of these, 155 people are currently hospitalized, 44 of which are in ICU.

An additional 11,091 people are currently self-isolating under active public health monitoring, after coming into contact with a COVID-positive people.

Over the past two days, four more people have died from the virus. Three of people were residents of long-term care homes, while the fourth was an elderly person in the community.

Six new healthcare outbreaks have been declared across the province, including one at the Nanaimo Hospital. There remains 35 active outbreaks in long-term care homes and six in acute care facilities.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is providing the latest epidemiological modelling numbers during Thursday's daily press conference.