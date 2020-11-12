BC drivers advised to be wary of frisky deer during rutting season

Photo: Contributed
The deer are getting frisky, and B.C. drivers are advised to watch out.
Motorists are urged to be watchful of deer, elk and moose as rutting season increases their activity – and the potential for wildlife collisions.
Rutting season is the annual mating time for deer, elk and moose.
It occurs from late October to December, with the most activity seen in mid-November.
During the rut, male deer show increased interest in does, as well as increased aggression toward other bucks, often causing animals to move quickly with little regard for their surroundings.
Travellers on B.C. highways are reminded to pay extra attention, especially when driving at dusk, dawn and at night.
The province offers the following advice:
- If you see one deer, watch for others, as they seldom travel alone.
- Be alert near wooded areas or green spaces, such as tree lines, parks and golf courses, and near water sources, such as lakes, ponds and streams.
- Watch for deer/elk crossing signs and wildlife-warning signs in areas with high numbers of reported deer-vehicle incidents.
- Use high beams at night when there are no oncoming vehicles. Honk your horn with one long blast to frighten animals away from your vehicle.