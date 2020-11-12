40 cm dump of snow expected for Hwy 3 in Kootenays

Photo: DriveBC Kootenay PassHwy 3, Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east.

A large dump of snow is headed for the Crowsnest Highway in the Kootenays.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 40 centimetres of snow on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific frontal system will move across the BC interior today through Friday,” the weather alert says, adding snow will start Thursday and will continue until it tapers off to a few flurries on Saturday morning.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

In the Boundary region, below the mountain passes, it is expected 15 cm will fall starting Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing by Friday afternoon allowing the snow to become mixed with rain.