SFU health scientist calls for mandatory mask policy across Lower Mainland

Photo: Unsplash/engin akyurt

A health sciences researcher working on public health messaging is calling on officials across the Lower Mainland to implement a mandatory mask policy across Metro Vancouver as cases continue to surge across the region.

As a professor in the Health Sciences department at Simon Fraser University, Scott Lear has been researching how populations respond to public health measures since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Lear points to an increasing body of research indicating mask mandates lead to more people wearing masks more often, despite early concerns around what’s known as “risk compensation.” Early in the pandemic, health officials, including Lear, were worried that mandatory masks would lead people to feel a sense of complacency around other measures like social distancing.

“It’s like saying, ‘I’m wearing a seatbelt so I’ll run a red light,” said Lear.

Lear says the evidence for risk compensation in the context of the pandemic has not been backed by the cumulative body of research, and he’s concerned the benefits of a Metro Vancouver mandatory mask policy are not being fully realized at a time cases are soaring across the region.

Lear has been advocating for a mandatory ban for several weeks, ever since a Vancouver city councillor tabled a motion to mandate masks in city-owned facilities. At the time, Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officer Dr. Patricia Daly answered the motion in a letter strongly opposing any mandate.

Lear said he’s not seeking a widely enforced mandatory mask policy, arguing that just having the law on municipal books — and he’s most hopeful municipalities will pick up the mantle — would lead to wider adoption of mask use.

“Mask mandates are unlikely to change people with extreme views. But that’s a minority of people,” he said. “There’s a group between those extremes… Those people on the fence saying, ‘masks are good, but they’re not crucial.’”