Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in fatal Burnaby crash

Photo: Glacier Media

A 20-year-old driver is under investigation after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Burnaby that killed a 20-year-old woman early Wednesday.

At 3:10 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Byrne Road, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release.

Upon arrival, officers located two women in the vehicle.

The 20-year-old passenger died at the scene, police said, and the 20-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both are Burnaby residents.

The car slammed into a pole, demolishing the vehicle.

Police say both alcohol and speed are believed to have been "causal factors" in the collision.

The crash closed Byrne Road between Marine Way and the Marine Drive/Southridge Drive intersection for most of the day.