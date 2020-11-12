162805
BC  

Good Doctor star tests positive for COVID on Vancouver-filmed medical drama

COVID on Good Dr. set

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316160

"The Good Doctor" star Freddie Highmore says production on the medical drama is continuing in Vancouver, after the COVID-19 diagnoses of co-stars Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley.

Schiff posted on his verified Twitter account this week that he and Kelley, who is his wife both on the show and in real life, have the novel coronavirus.

He says he tested positive on Nov. 3, adding that Kelley also contracted it and "it's been the most bizarre week" of their lives,as the show's new season addresses the pandemic.

Kelley also posted about testing positive on her verified Instagram account, saying they're quarantined at home in Vancouver and finding their "symptoms change radically, daily, even hourly."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164074
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162352
161810
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165360


Dolly Parton lines up Christmas TV special

Music
Country music legend Dolly Parton will be spreading festive cheer on TV with a Christmas special. The 9 to 5 hitmaker will serve...
Wanna share that quesadilla?
Must Watch
Ava is so hopeful her owner will share a bite of her food.
Super cute puppy hilariously follows song’s command
Must Watch
Rambo the sweet Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is showing everyone...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



162180
162265