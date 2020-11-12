Good Doctor star tests positive for COVID on Vancouver-filmed medical drama

Photo: The Good Doctor

"The Good Doctor" star Freddie Highmore says production on the medical drama is continuing in Vancouver, after the COVID-19 diagnoses of co-stars Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley.

Schiff posted on his verified Twitter account this week that he and Kelley, who is his wife both on the show and in real life, have the novel coronavirus.

He says he tested positive on Nov. 3, adding that Kelley also contracted it and "it's been the most bizarre week" of their lives,as the show's new season addresses the pandemic.

Kelley also posted about testing positive on her verified Instagram account, saying they're quarantined at home in Vancouver and finding their "symptoms change radically, daily, even hourly."