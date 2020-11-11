Remembering the animals who served in war

Photo: BCSPCA

During times of war, it's not only humans who served Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces - tens of thousands of dogs, horses, and other animals have assisted with everything from equipment/supplies transportation to carrying important messages to save troops.

War animals are celebrated by being honoured with the Dickin Medal. Presented by the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), the medal is named after the organization’s founder, Maria Dickin.

Since it was first awarded in 1943, the Dickin Medal, also known as the “Victoria Cross for animals,” is the highest honour an animal can receive for military service.

The medal continues to be awarded today and has been bestowed to more than 70 animals around the world, including four Canadian animals.

Beachcomber, a pigeon

Beachcomber the pigeon, was designated with delivering a key message from Canadians at Dieppe in 1942. The carrier pigeon successfully flew across the English Channel under hazardous conditions to safely deliver the news about the Canadians landing to higher commands in England.

He was awarded the Dickin Medal in 1944 for bravery.

Sergeant Gander, a Newfoundland dog

Sergeant Gander was raised by the Hayden family on the airport base in Gander, Newfoundland. In 1941 the troops, along with Sergeant Gander, were dispatched to Hong Kong. On two occasions, Sergeant Gander was successful in preventing the enemy’s advance and helped to protect wounded men. On the third occasion when the Canadians were under attack, Sergeant Gander picked up a tossed grenade and ran away with it in an effort to save his troops. Unfortunately, it detonated and he was killed. However, his death spared the lives of seven soldiers.

He was awarded a posthumous Dickin Medal on October 27, 2000, becoming the first recipient of the medal since 1949.

Sam, a German Shepherd

In 1998, Sam, originally from the British Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC), was put on assignment with The Royal Canadian Regiment (RCR) to help create stability and peace in Yugoslavia.

While serving the RCR, his RAVC handler, Sergeant Iain Carnegie, witnessed Sam perform two acts of bravery. In one instance, the dog charged at a gunman who opened fire and helped bring him to the ground, allowing him to be disarmed by Sgt. Carnegie.

The next, Sam and Sgt. Carnegie were forced to create a barricade to protect a group of civilians who had taken refuge in a warehouse from a group of rioters. The two stood their ground, protecting the civilians until reinforcements arrived.

In 2000, Sam passed away from natural causes at the age of 10. Two years later, Sgt. Carnegie accepted a posthumous Dickin Medal on Sam’s behalf.

Warrior, a thoroughbred horse

In 2014, the Dickin Medal was awarded posthumously to a First World War-era thoroughbred horse named Warrior for serving Canada nearly a century earlier.

Known as “the horse the Germans couldn’t kill,” Warrior led the charge for the Canadian Calvary Brigade at several battles during WWI, including the Battle of Moreuil Wood, a crucial attack that helped paved the path to the final days of the war.

Despite everything he endured, Warrior survived the First World War and was shipped back to the Isle of Wight in the U.K. where he was born and lived a full life until he died in 1941 at the age of 32.

Warrior received the first-ever honorary Dickin Medal to all animals who served in the First World War and was specifically recognized for the strength and resilience that all animals possess for their war efforts.