Highway 1 reopens between Revelstoke and Golden after vehicle incident

UPDATE: 6:05 a.m.
DriveBC reports the Trans-Canada Highway reopened between Revelstoke and Golden about 10 p.m.
UPDATE: 7:17 p.m.
In an update Drive BC has pushed back the estimated reopening time.
Highway 1 is now expected to reopen around 9 p.m.
ORIGINAL: 6: 22 p.m.
Anyone headed to Alberta tonight via the Trans Canada Highway may need to find a detour.
Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed the highway between Golden and Revelstoke in Glacier National Park in both directions.
The highway is likely closed until 8 p.m.; currently, an assessment of the situation is in progress.