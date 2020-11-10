Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to vehicle incident

Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE: 7:17 p.m.

In an update Drive BC has pushed back the estimated reopening time.

Highway 1 is now expected to reopen around 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 6: 22 p.m.

Anyone headed to Alberta tonight via the Trans Canada Highway may need to find a detour.

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed the highway between Golden and Revelstoke in Glacier National Park in both directions.

The highway is likely closed until 8 p.m.; currently, an assessment of the situation is in progress.