‘Disgraceful’ theft of Fraser Valley poppy donations on eve of Remembrance Day

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department

Days before Remembrance Day and two poppy donation boxes have been stolen from the Fraser Valley.

It happened over the weekend, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department, who labelled the thefts as “disgraceful.”

"This behaviour is abhorrent," the officer continued in a public statement.

"The money raised from donations provides direct assistance for veterans in financial distress, as well as funding for medical equipment, medical research, home services, long-term care facilities, and many other purposes."

Legions in Metro Vancouver have been limited to just in-store boxes in order to fundraise for their annual poppy campaign – this, due to provincially-mandated physical distancing measures required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar description of suspect in both thefts

The first poppy box was swiped from the front counter of the Sandman Hotel, 32720 Simon Ave., on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Surveillance cameras captured a Caucasian male suspect, 5'10" tall, identified as 30 to 35 years old. The second, from the front counter of Esso on Clearbrook Road at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

It was nabbed by a man fitting a similar description.

Police haven't yet confirmed whether the same suspect was involved in both poppy box thefts.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call 604-859-5225.