Lottery corp.'s anti-money laundering chief tells inquiry about his police concerns

Little concern of dirty money

A former police officer who heads the British Columbia Lottery Corporation's anti-money laundering programs says he had concerns about the approach police agencies took over reports of illegal money in casinos.

Daryl Tottenham told B.C.'s inquiry into money laundering that he provided information to several law enforcement agencies about large amounts of suspicious cash circulating at casinos but he saw little response.

The 28-year veteran police officer says he received no official reaction from police that any investigations into suspicious cash at casinos were underway.

Tottenham agreed that knowledge of ongoing police investigations are closely guarded secrets, but as an experienced investigator he expected to see some indication of police activity.

He testified he was surprised that there was no response from law enforcement agencies to their reports of suspicious money and the link to organized crime at the casinos.

The B.C. government launched a public inquiry after reports detailed how illegal cash was helping fuel the province's real estate, luxury vehicle and gambling sectors.

