Annual BC rare and expensive spirits release goes Saturday

Photo: Contributed The Macallan Genesis 72-year-old single malt whisky

If you're looking for a sure-fire way to warm up as we head into the winter season, you might want to have a look at this year's B.C. premium spirit release.



The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch has unveiled this year's selection of whiskies and highly sought-after spirits from around the world.



"On top of the fabulous whiskies we have on offer, there are limited-edition cognacs, single estate tequilas, amazing rums and decadent liqueurs," said Adele Shaw, category manager, BCLS. "The event also features limited-edition and sought-after bourbons from Kentucky, as well as some well-crafted whiskies from Japan and Canada."

The doors will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 14 at 30 participating BC Liquor Stores, but this year's event will look a little different due to COVID-19. To ensure the safety of customers and employees, the number of people within each store will be limited and physical distancing measures will be in place in the store and the lineup outside.

In past years some people have lined up days before the release, but this year the lineup will only be permitted on the day of the release. You are encouraged to bring your own face mask to wear while waiting in line and in the store.

Here are the stores in the Thompson-Okanagan that are participating:

Kamloops Columbia Place (#600-1210 Summit Dr.)

Kelowna Mission Park (#35-3155 Lakeshore Rd.)

Kelowna Orchard Park (#109-1835 Dilworth Dr.)

Penticton (#405-1301 Main St.)

BC Liquor Stores also took steps back in October to allow spirit aficionados in B.C to pre-order a selection of products during a three-day window. Online demand for highly sought-after products exceeded supply five-fold in some cases. However, a wide selection of premium spirits is expected to still be available Nov. 14 at participating stores.

In an online draw, over 400 customers vied for the opportunity to purchase one of The Collectibles, a selection of extremely rare whiskies that included the Macallan Genesis 72-year-old with a price tag of $82,500 and the Glenlivet 1954 Private Collection from Gordon and Macphail at $23,000.