BC announces 525 new coronavirus cases, 27 in IH region

The B.C. government announced 525 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, including 27 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the start of the pandemic to 19,239, although the majority have already recovered. There are 5,133 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. with 142 people hospitalized, 46 of whom are in intensive care.

Interior Health has not yet said how many cases remain active in BC Interior, but this story will be updated when that information becomes available.

There are 9,781 people in B.C. under active public health monitoring after exposure to known cases.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were also announced Tuesday, bringing B.C.’s toll to 284.

"We need to break the chains of transmission and slow the surge of COVID-19 cases - especially in the regions and locations of highest spread,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

Interior Health put out a statement Tuesday warning residents that the more-strict virus restrictions of the Lower Mainland could come to the Interior should case counts continue to rise.

"Over the next two weeks, and especially tomorrow on Remembrance Day, let's honour our veterans for all that they have done for our province and nation,” Dr. Henry’s statement continued. “Let's recognize the sacrifices and hardship they faced and overcame by making our own small sacrifices right now.”

"While the ceremonies may be remote, the poppies virtual and our legions closed this Remembrance Day, we can still show our appreciation, in a safe and respectful way, to the men and women who have proudly served our nation."