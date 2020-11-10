Fatal crash on Trans Canada Highway west of Golden

Photo: Contributed

A fatal crash occurred on the Trans Canada Highway west of Golden on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the fatal collision at about 11:50 a.m., near Donald, B.C.

Investigators determined that a semi truck jack-knifed into oncoming traffic, colliding with a passenger vehicle. The driver of the semi was uninjured, but the driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

RCMP are in the early stages of the investigation and details are limited at this time. The cause of the crash is not yet known and nothing has been ruled out.

The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions as the investigation progresses and traffic control personnel remain on scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash including dashboard camera video is asked to contact TCETS in Golden at 250-344-2221.