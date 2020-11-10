Interior Health issues warning and plea for COVID compliance

Photo: Jon Manchester

Interior Health has taken the unusual step of issuing a COVID-19 alert on the eve of Remembrance Day.

Typically, IH announces daily COVID-19 numbers for British Columbia's Interior every afternoon, but today, the health authority has added a supplemental warning advising residents that Lower Mainland-style restrictions could spread if case counts continue to rise.

"Interior Health is alerting residents throughout the region that surging COVID-19 activity has become a concern," said the news release. "Due to higher rates of COVID-19 being detected, Interior Health is concerned by the upward trend and frequency of new clusters in the region."

The news release also implies that Dr. Bonnie Henry's latest directives and regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health may also be put in place in the Interior. "These orders are not currently directed at Interior Health; however, we need your support to avoid stringent measures in the Interior Region."

Interior Health is urging against any non-essential travel, which means no unnecessary visits to the Lower Mainland or other jurisdictions with surging cases.

According to Interior Health, COVID-19 cases in schools, health-care settings, and workplaces are disruptive but not unexpected and they have reiterated what you can do help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Maintaining our social connections are important for our wellbeing. However, please keep your bubble small and limited to your household and a handful (up to six) close friends.

When planning your holiday gathering, please avoid travel and choose to celebrate with individuals in your bubble.

Physical distancing measures are especially challenging for young people. It is important they also keep their bubble small and, as much as possible, limit their interactions to a close group of friends from within their school cohort.

Essential workers, such as health-care workers and teachers, play a critical role in our communities and therefore it is imperative they also keep their bubble small.

Remember: The provincial health officer’s orders to household gatherings applies province-wide. This means no more than six people from outside your household bubble should gather in your home.

"We are counting on each and every resident in the Interior to help us keep our case count low by following the outlined recommendations," Interior Health's statement concluded.