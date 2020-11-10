Police watchdog investigating arrest in Cranbrook

Photo: IIO BC

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to investigate a police-involved shooting in Cranbrook.

RCMP were called just before 5 p.m. Monday about a firearm complaint at a home in the 200-block of 16th Avenue North. Police say they observed a man and woman leave the home and get into a vehicle.

“During the course of an attempt to arrest a male and female there was contact between police and civilian vehicles which culminated in the police discharging their weapons,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

RCMP say the vehicle continued and crashed into a nearby tree. The man and woman fled on foot and were arrested with the help of a police dog. Both the man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment and were released into police custody, police say. They are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

“The Cranbrook RCMP is continuing to investigate the firearms and driving offences, while IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the man and woman's injuries,” said Shoihet.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.