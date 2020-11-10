162805
RCMP nab minivan thief near Revelstoke after owner tracks its movements by phone

App tracked stolen van

A phone app helped police recover a stolen minivan near Revelstoke that had been taken just hours before in Falkland.

The Kia Sedona was stolen Monday morning. 

Using a mobile phone app, the owner was able to provide police with a real-time GPS position for the vehicle.

A Revelstoke officer then spotted the van on the Trans-Canada Highway, "being driven in a dangerous manner, in the oncoming lane of the highway at a high rate of speed,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

The eastbound vehicle failed to stop for police, but police did not pursue for public safety reasons.

With support from an RCMP aircraft and updated GPS co-ordinates, police located the vehicle parked at Giant Cedars Boardwalk National Park.

Officers blocked the entrance, and the suspect fled into the bush on foot.

A 34-year-old Alberta man was arrested near the highway.

