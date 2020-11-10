165362
City of Prince George defrauded of more than $700K

Jess Fedigan, PG Matters - | Story: 316007

Mounties in Prince George are investigating after the City saw two large payments go missing, believing computer fraud is the main source. 

Cpl. Craig Douglass says police received a report in September of this year regarding significant fraud. 

City of Prince George staff told police that two payments they had sent to a contractor, which totalled more than $700,000, had been redirected and never reached the company. 

Douglass says authorities were able to work with financial institutions and get back most of one payment, but another $375,000 needs to be returned. 

"Our first concern was to determine the extent of the fraud and who was affected," Douglass said, who adds RCMP is working with its international partners on this 'sophisticated' incident.  

"There are no indications that the City of Prince George was hacked or that personal information was compromised."

