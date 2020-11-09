165362
BC  

Tiny Kootenay community sees COVID-19 outbreak

Salmo COVID cases grow

- | Story: 315952

According to a Village of Salmo information release, the tiny Kootenay village has nine active cases of COVID-19. 

They started out with one on Friday, an employee with Salmo Community Services. 

"Village staff have tested negative for COVID-19," reads a news release Monday.

"However, in the interests of staff and residents, as a precaution, the Village office will remain closed to appointments for the next two weeks, at which time the situation will be re-assessed."

The infections in Salmo comes as cases rise across the entire province, with nearly 1,000 new cases confirmed Monday. 

Salmo schools remain open, according to the Village. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164239
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163538


Young girl makes adorable effort to say the word tomato

Must Watch
Mild Vandalism
Galleries
Mild, clever, and funny vandalism).
Mild Vandalism (2)
Galleries
Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episode to air on Christmas Day
Showbiz
Alex Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air on 25
Rat steals a coffee can
Must Watch
Off he goes!



163235
163919