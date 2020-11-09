Tiny Kootenay community sees COVID-19 outbreak

Photo: Village of Salmo

According to a Village of Salmo information release, the tiny Kootenay village has nine active cases of COVID-19.

They started out with one on Friday, an employee with Salmo Community Services.

"Village staff have tested negative for COVID-19," reads a news release Monday.

"However, in the interests of staff and residents, as a precaution, the Village office will remain closed to appointments for the next two weeks, at which time the situation will be re-assessed."

The infections in Salmo comes as cases rise across the entire province, with nearly 1,000 new cases confirmed Monday.

Salmo schools remain open, according to the Village.