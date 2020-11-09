Langford man charged with second-degree murder in death of his wife

Photo: Contributed

A 56-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of his wife at a home in the Happy Valley area of Langford on Friday.

Ken Weber of Langford has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kerri Weber, according to court documents.

West Shore RCMP received a report of an incident at a residence on McLeod Place just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Officers found an unresponsive woman when they arrived.

Weber was arrested without incident at the scene.

One neighbour who saw the arrest said officers approached the home with their guns drawn and the homeowner came out of the house with his hands up. That neighbour said when police knocked on doors in the area, they asked if anyone had heard anything suspicious around 8:30 or 9 Thursday evening. The neighbour said he didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.

Kerri Weber, 55, was bubbly and friendly, according to neighbour Christopher White.

White said he brought gingerbread cookies to welcome the couple to the neighbourhood when they moved in last November. He said Kerri loved to tend to her garden.

On Sunday, someone left a single yellow rose on the couple’s driveway and later that day, White added a bouquet from his garden to express his condolences. White said Ken Weber was reserved and didn’t chat much to neighbours. White said he’d always say hi to Kerri when she was tending to her garden or walking her small dog along the street.

The home on McLeod Place is owned by Kenneth Lawrence Weber and Kerri Ann Weber. They purchased the home for $585,000 on Nov. 18, 2019. The two-storey home has a well-kept garden and a pumpkin outside.

White said the crime has shocked residents of the the quiet, family-friendly street. “It’s so close to home,” he said. “You see it on TV or on movies but you never would expect it right there.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit along with the RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service. Ken Weber is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 19.

The RCMP said this appears be an isolated incident and is unrelated to any other ongoing investigations taking place on the Island. There are no ongoing public safety concerns.