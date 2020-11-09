Group of coworkers collect a $6M lotto Halloween surprise

Photo: BCLC Coquitlam resident Heewon (Theresa) Choi and three co-workers win $6 million Lotto 6/49 on Halloween

A group of four B.C. coworkers received all the treats and none of the tricks this past Halloween when they won $6 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw.



Coquitlam resident Heewon (Theresa) Choi, Melanie Nolan and their two other employees at Royal Columbia Hospital in New Westminster had been playing together for about a year before hitting the jackpot.

Choi purchased the ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on East Columbia Street and was at the office when she scanned the ticket on her BCLC Lotto! App.



“I couldn’t believe it,” said Choi. “I immediately showed it to Melanie who sits right next to me.”



“I thought it was $6,000 when she showed it to me,” Nolan recalled. “When the other two group members started their shift, Melanie and I told them,” said Choi. “They thought it was a joke!”



Once it all sunk in, Choi told her family, who reacted with screams of excitement. While Nolan's partner responded with a text message, “It’s not April Fools!” saying in disbelief.



The group plans on celebrating over a nice meal together and Nolan plans to donate some of her winnings to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, as well as possibly pursuing school.



“I’ve always dreamed about being a millionaire, I feel like I’m in a dream,” Choi said.



So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $91 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, which is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.