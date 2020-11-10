Too many drivers feel all-seasons are good enough, tire survey finds

Photo: TRAC

Winter tire use in British Columbia has risen steadily over the past six years. A new survey finds 60 per cent of B.C. drivers ride on winter tires – up from 38 per cent in 2014.

And 80 per cent of those say their tires have saved them from a loss of control or collision.

The increased use is good news for road safety, but the 40 per cent not using winter tires threatens the safety of all drivers, according to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, which commissioned the Leger poll.

The national survey found 63 per cent of those not using winter tires believe all-seasons are “good enough.”

Forty per cent said they don't use winter tires because they simply don't drive much in winter.

TRAC’s 2020 Canadian Consumer Winter Tire Study also found that outside Quebec, where winter tires are mandated by law, winter tire usage stands at 65 per cent.

“Canadian drivers have spoken and our study shows clearly that winter tires make a profound difference in preventing collisions and saving lives,” says Carol Hochu, incoming president and CEO of TRAC. “Yet more consumer education is clearly needed to raise awareness of the superior grip and stopping power of tires designed specifically for Canadian winters. The study’s most surprising finding is that two-thirds of those not using winter tires think all-seasons are good enough.”

There are three basic choices: all-season tires; all-season tires with the three-peak symbol (often called “all-weather” tires), and dedicated winter tires designed only for use in winter.

Selecting the right tire can mean the difference between a surefooted winter motoring experience and a nervous drive.

Driving on all-season tires in winter months results in longer stopping distances and compromised handling when temperatures fall below 7°C. All-weather tires with the three-peak symbol offer better traction, but may not provide the grip needed for rigorous winter conditions.

Dedicated winter tires feature softer tread compounds that retain their elasticity even in extremely cold temperatures. They provide superior traction and significantly shorter stopping distances in all winter driving conditions from icy, slushy, and snow-covered roads to cold, dry pavement.