British Columbia announces 998 new cases over two-day period

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 998 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Monday, including 28 in the Interior Health region.

There were 536 cases identified in B.C. from Saturday to Sunday, followed by another 462 cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 18,714, 13,425 of whom have fully recovered

There are currently 4,891 active cases in B.C., including 133 in hospital. Of these, 43 individuals are in ICU.

Across the province, 9,179 individuals are self-isolating and under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to a known positive case.

Five new deaths were announced Monday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 281.

An additional two healthcare outbreaks were declared Monday, at Harrison Pointe retirement home and Normanna Living.

Healthcare outbreaks were declared over at Fair Haven Homes Burnaby Lodge, PICS Assisted Living Facility and Gateway Assisted Living for Seniors.

This leaves the total number of active healthcare outbreaks in B.C. at 37. Of these, 32 are in long-term care or assisted living facilities and five are in acute care facilities.

Henry says she hopes new regional orders placed in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions on Saturday will help to bring numbers back down in the province.

"The purpose of these orders is to break chains of transmission ... orders are a last resort, but they are what we need to put in place right now to address those areas where we were being transmission happening and expanding rapidly."