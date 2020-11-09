162805
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike

Premier John Horgan did not rule out returning to lockdown measures in British Columbia if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

Horgan made the statement in his first address after the final absentee and mail-in vote count over the weekend that gave the New Democrats a decisive majority government.

He says if B.C. residents want to avoid the heavier restrictions of the early days of the pandemic, they have to find safe ways to gather, celebrate and observe life events using technologies instead of meeting in person.

The premier says his party was given a "strong mandate" to make sure the province gets through the pandemic safely and effectively, and that's going to be his government's commitment.

Horgan says he hopes to bring members back to the legislature before Christmas, but that will depend on the increasing COVID-19 case numbers.

The final vote count after the election on Oct. 24 gave the New Democrats 57 of 87 seats in the legislature, the Liberals 28 seats and the Greens two, although a judicial recount is pending after the Liberal candidate in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky beat the Green candidate by 41 votes.

"It's humbling to have the support of 48 per cent of British Columbians," Horgan said during a news conference on Monday. "It's humbling to have the prospect of having 56 colleagues join me here in the legislature."

He says he'll be forming a new cabinet in the days ahead.

