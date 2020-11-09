BC company receives approval for drone delivery service

Photo: CTV News

The shipping industry could be in for a major shift thanks in part to a B.C. based shipping service.

InDro Robotics, a Salt Spring Island-based business, says they are the first company in Canada to receive approval to use drones as a cargo shipping service for goods under 10 kilograms.

"This permission until now has only ever been issued to airlines and paves the way for (literally) much wider range of drone use," said Philip Reece, CEO of InDro Robotics Inc., in a release Monday.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that InDro Robotics first made history back in August of 2019 after delivering prescription drugs from Duncan to Salt Spring Island in just 11 minutes. The delivery included a six-kilometre journey over the Pacific Ocean, according to the company.



"We have had several successful missions carrying medication and other health-related items to remote areas," he said. "This new licence means we can ship anything up to 10 kg (other than people and animals) - important documents, artwork, jewels - basically anything a manned aircraft could."

The Canadian Transportation Agency has approved InDro to deliver goods up 25 kilometres away, however, the company is also examining ways to fly their drones up to 200 kilometres for deliveries.

"We believe in the very near future our aircraft will be able to travel further and with more weight load, expanding drone capabilities," Reece said.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island