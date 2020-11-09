Some patients in the Interior can now book their lab appointments online

Photo: Pexels

Interior Health is expanding its online lab booking system to include Castlegar, Trail, Williams Lake, Cranbrook and Merritt.

Starting today (Nov. 9), patients in those communities can visit https://www.labonlinebooking.ca/login to make an appointment.

In a news release, IH says the new online system prevents crowds, supports physical distancing measures and allows people to book their appointments from the comfort of their home.

Labs in Salmon Arm and Nelson were among the first to adopt the new format for appointment scheduling. Interior Health notes it will be transitioning lab bookings in those two cities, from MyHealthPortal to the new system, on Nov. 30.

For folks who prefer the phone option, Interior Health has set up a new call centre. The service (1-877-740-7747) is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The release notes the call centre will go live at the same time as the online booking system in each community.

In Kamloops, the online booking system will launch for three sites on Nov. 23: Northills Centre, Royal Inland Hopsital and Tudor Village Laboratory.

Interior Health says walk-in service continues to be available, but it is discouraged given the pandemic.

